‘I’m not ashamed’ North East student turns to OnlyFans to fund education

In an exclusive interview for NewcastleWorld, a woman living in the city has shared her experience of using OnlyFans as a source of income.

The 23-year-old started using the platform while studying for her third year at university, after struggling with finding work alongside her studies and needing an extra income to help with everyday living and bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her OnlyFans account, the woman would share a range of photos and videos of herself, which included underwear photos and videos of herself performing sex acts.

However, the woman reiterated that any of the sex acts that were shared on the platform did not include any other people and came under the term; “solo”. She made this decision due to the fact that to work with other people, it is sensible to make sure they have sexual health checks, which she felt would be time-consuming, especially as she was in the process of completing her final year of university.

Although the woman did not become rich overnight, the platform helped her to make an amount of money that helped her live a little more comfortably, and to complete her degree with less worry of how she could afford to eat or pay rent for student accommodation.

“I didn’t work on it as if it was a career, I just did it in my spare time for the extra cash”, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if she had any regrets starting an OnlyFans account, she replied: “I had fun doing it and I’m not ashamed of it”. She passionately told us that she believes people should not be shamed for sex work.

She decided to keep herself anonymous on the platform, but did share her face. She explained: “It was a little bit of a worry in case anyone who knew me personally saw it.”

She especially did not want her family to find out about her OnlyFans account, so she made the decision to not make an Instagram account to promote the page. Having an Instagram account as a way can help to promote an OnlyFans account can help to reach more people who may subscribe, ultimately resulting in more money to be made. However, it can also mean that those who don’t use the platform can find it.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of beginning her OnlyFans account, the woman was not in a relationship, which she admitted was “a little easier”. When first dating her now boyfriend, she decided the best thing to do was to be completely honest about how she was making extra cash alongside her studies, which he was completely understanding of.

“I’m so grateful to have such an understanding partner who has a lot of trust in me. It isn’t that big of a deal for him, especially given the fact that I only did solo work.”

She also admitted that since the pair moved in together, there was no way she could have kept having the account a secret anyway as she explained: “You can’t have multiple costumes and special lighting in your home and your partner not have an idea of what’s going on. It’s better to have a conversation about it.”

The woman has now stopped using OnlyFans due to the fact that she graduated from university and landed a job, but has not ruled out a return to the platform in the future.

A student from Newcastle, started an OnlyFans account after struggling financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad