Inquest to start into death of South Shields man shot by police

An inquest will be held today on a man who died after being shot in the chest by police.

James Carlo Wilson, 24, died in hospital in April 2016, days after he was shot by a firearms officer in Frenchman's Way, South Shields.

He was initially taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, before passing away at the Freeman Hospital in the city.

Related content: Watchdog's report into man's death after police shooting awaits inquest hearing

At the time, Northumbria Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving reports that a man was seen carrying a handgun.

According to reports, police were heard to shout: "Put the gun down."

The inquest is being held at the Mansion House, Jesmond, Newcastle, and is scheduled to take up to three weeks.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has written a report into Mr Wilson's death. Its findings will be published after the conclusion of the inquest.