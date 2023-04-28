Jarrow dancer to appear in musical alongside Strictly Come Dancing star

A dancer from Jarrow will appear in a musical theatre production alongside a Strictly Come Dancing star.

Liv Alexander will be performing in Strictly Ballroom The Musical, alongside former Strictly Come Dancing champion, Kevin Clifton and Coronation Street star Faye Brookes.

The North East dancer has been a devoted fan of Strictly Come Dancing since she was a child, and is incredibly excited to perform alongside Kevin on the UK tour. The show is also directed by Strictly royalty - TV judge, Craig Revel-Horwood.

Another dream of Liv’s has been to perform in one of the top theatre venues in the North East, the Newcastle Theatre Royal, which she will do so on May 1 until May 6.

In an exclusive interview with Cultured. North East , Liv said: “I’d never seen Strictly Ballroom before, but what was definitely on my radar was Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve watched that show for as long as I can remember - every Saturday, no matter what.”

She continued: “As soon as I found out the show had Kevin Clifton in it… and being able to work with Craig Revel Horwood – I thought, I just have to get this job.”

Liv, who studied at Jarrow’s Poppleton School of Dance as a youngster, is excited to take on a role in the ensemble cast of Strictly Ballroom The Musical, which is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 hit movie.

Speaking about the plot of the musical production, Liv said: “There’s lots of backstage drama as well as the glamorous performance side. I can relate to all that from the Freestyle Disco competitions I used to do – all the mams doing your hair too tight and all the fake tan everywhere! It was great fun.”

Liv has also covered the role of Liz on the show, who is a “melodramatic” ballroom dancer, who dances with Scott Hastings played by Kevin Clifton at the beginning of the show.

Liv said: “Liz is a manic character to play… and every time I get the call, I get the bubbles in my tummy ‘oh my god, I’m dancing with Kevin Clifton today.”

She continued: “It’s such a privilege to be working with such a talented group of people and inspiring to see someone like Kevin still absolutely loving what they do and working so hard – even when he’s got a brand new baby at home!”

After leaving South Tyneside at the age of 18, Liv studied at the prestigious Urdang academy, and has since performed in international tours such as SIX. However, she explains that performing in her home city is a dream come true, and will of course be supported by her family in the audience.

Liv Alexander performing at Strictly Ballroom The Musical

To book tickets for Strictly Ballroom The Musical at Newcastle Theatre Royal, please visit their website . Tickets start from £28.

