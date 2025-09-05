Junior football team launches fundraiser for father and son who died in a South Shields crash
South Shields Clarets under 13s have launched a fundraiser to support the family of Peter Webb, 40, and Ben Webb, 12, after they died in a South Shields crash on Saturday, August 30.
The junior football team is aiming to raise £3,500 - with more than £2,500 raised at the time of writing.
The fundraiser states: “South Shields Clarets under 13s are aiming to raise funds to support the family of Peter and Ben Webb who tragically passed away on August 30, 2025.
“‘Big Bad Ben’ was such a lovely kid and a brilliant footballer who was loved by all his team mates and parents.
“Peter was a top bloke and an excellent dad, known for his kindness and dedication.
“Your generosity will be greatly appreciated by the family at this difficult time.”
Peter and Ben’s family issued a heartfelt tribute to the pair earlier this week as those closest to them try to come to terms with what has happened.
The tribute said: “Our world has been completely torn apart. We have no words to describe how devastating this has been.
“We will however continue to stick together as one while we navigate a situation we never believed we would be in.
“Peter was a kind wonderful human who would do anything for his family.
“Ben was the most incredible ray of sunshine with an unbelievable sense of humour.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
“Peter was a kind wonderful human who would do anything for his family.
“Ben was the most incredible ray of sunshine with an unbelievable sense of humour.
“They are together forever. Please look after our boy, until we meet again.”
Emergency services were called to John Reid Road, near the New Mill Inn, at around 8.55pm on August 30 following reports that a car had left the carriageway.
Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and on Thursday, September 4, they confirmed that a 35-year-old Michael Webb, of Park Avenue, in South Shields, has been charged in connection with their deaths.
You can view and donate to the South Shields Clarets under 13s’ fundraiser at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/x2f58e-peter-ben-together-forever.