Little Mix star Perrie Edwards celebrates 30th birthday with summer garden party

Perrie was joined by family and friends for the special celebration.

By Holly Allton
Published 9th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST- 2 min read

Former Little Mix member, Perrie Edwards celebrated her upcoming birthday with her closest family and friends yesterday (Saturday, July 8), at an intimate garden party held in the singer’s home.

Friends and family of Perrie posted various images of the party to social media, and the singer has reposted the photos to her Instagram story.

At the party, Perrie can be seen wearing a white crochet dress, with her hair, gold swirl earrings and statement black and white sunglasses.

Those in attendance to celebrate the South Shields born star included former band member Jade Thirlwall, Little Mix hair stylist Aaron Carlo, and publicist Simon Jones, as well as close family members including her fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the couple’s young son, Axel.

Most Popular

The theme of the event was white and gold, as photos from Simon Jones’ social media showcase a balloon decoration display in the neutral tones, alongside huge light up numbers and a white sign with gold writing that reads: “Perrie’s 30th Birthday”.

Perrie, who will turn 30 years old tomorrow, on Monday, July 10 is yet to post any of her own photos from her birthday celebrations, and fans are hoping she will do so to get a closer look at her birthday party.

The singer recently announced via a TikTok video, that she will be releasing her debut solo music soon. In the video, Perrie explained that she is currently working on writing and recording her debut album, with the help of a team of musicians and producers.

Perrie Edwards is experimenting with ‘every sound out there’ for her debut solo album. (Photo by Getty Images)Perrie Edwards is experimenting with ‘every sound out there’ for her debut solo album. (Photo by Getty Images)
Outside of music, Perrie is also the founder of luxury clothing company, Disora. The fashion brand sells gym wear, hoodies, t-shirts, and more.

