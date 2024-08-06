Look at these great photos as crowds gathered to see Haircut 100 perform in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST

Crowds gathered in South Shields’ Bents Park for the final Sunday Concert of 2024.

The 80s super pop group Haircut 100 have rounded off a popular programme of Sunday Concerts in South Shields’ Bents Park for 2024.

The group were the last headline act for this year, following in the steps of Sigala, Jason Donovan and Sister Sledge before them.

As usual, Bents Park was packed out for the Sunday Concert as fans ensured to make the most of the good weather and entertainment.

The Breakfast Club, Sonia and T’Pau’s Carol Decker were all on hand to warm up the South Shields crowd ahead of the headline act.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Crowds turned out in their numbers to see Haircut 100 in South Shields.

1. This is South Tyneside Festival 2024

Crowds turned out in their numbers to see Haircut 100 in South Shields. | National World

Haircut 100 were the final headline act for South Tyneside's Summer Concerts in 2024.

2. The final headliners

Haircut 100 were the final headline act for South Tyneside's Summer Concerts in 2024. | National World

Haircut 100 certainly put on a show for crowds in Bents Park.

3. Putting on a show

Haircut 100 certainly put on a show for crowds in Bents Park. | National World

The last Sunday Concert didn't disappoint crowds in South Tyneside.

4. This is South Tyneside

The last Sunday Concert didn't disappoint crowds in South Tyneside. | National World

