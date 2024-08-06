The 80s super pop group Haircut 100 have rounded off a popular programme of Sunday Concerts in South Shields’ Bents Park for 2024.

The group were the last headline act for this year, following in the steps of Sigala, Jason Donovan and Sister Sledge before them.

As usual, Bents Park was packed out for the Sunday Concert as fans ensured to make the most of the good weather and entertainment.

The Breakfast Club, Sonia and T’Pau’s Carol Decker were all on hand to warm up the South Shields crowd ahead of the headline act.

