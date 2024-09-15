Man left with life-threatening injury after Jarrow assault
The incident is said to have left a man with a life-threatening injury.
Police received a report via the ambulance service that at around 10.45pm yesterday (Saturday), a man aged in his 40s required medical treatment for a serious head injury at the Lakeside Inn near Fellgate Estate, Jarrow.
It was reported that during the assault, the victim was punched by another male.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances around the incident, and officers are today (Sunday) appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.
Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
For those unable to contact the Force in those ways, call 101.
Please quote crime reference number 109245J/24.
