'Never in my lifetime' - readers sceptical about £8.7 billion 'dream' transport plans

The Local Transport Plan for the North East aims to deliver a ‘world class’ network for the region - but it’s fair to say Gazette readers are sceptical.

Earlier this week, an enormous blueprint has been unveiled which showcases a multi-billion pound vision to give the North East a “world class” transport network.

New Metro stations and railway lines, modern ticketing, major motorway upgrades, public control over buses, and a regional bike hire project are all part of a huge list of projects that leaders are hoping to deliver by 2040.

Part of the plans would be a new ferry service on the Tyne. | LDRS

North East mayor Kim McGuinness has pledged “greener, more reliable, and safer” travel through the roll out of 327 different schemes by the end of the next decade.

The new Local Transport Plan, a draft version of which will be presented to the North East Combined Authority (NECA) next week before being put out to public consultation, is expected to have a total cost £8.66 billion – meaning that it is far beyond the financial capacity of the mayor and other local leaders to deliver alone.

The biggest interventions, such as the reopening of the mothballed Leamside Line and dualling of the A1 all the way up to the Scottish border, would require significant financial backing from either the Government or the private sector if they are to be realised.

There have already been concerns aired about how realistic projects like the Leamside Line, which would allow for an extension of the Tyne and Wear Metro to Washington, will be – given their huge price tag and the fact that past visions have failed to materialise.

However, it’s fair to say Gazette readers are far from convinced by the plans.

Here’s a snapshot of the debate and comment, we’ve received on the topic this week.

Steven Dixon: "We'll never get the Metro in Washington in my lifetime or even my grandchildren. We're the poor neighbours of Sunderland and Newcastle."

Peter Moncrieff: "I thought we had a £20bn black hole, it would be fantastic, but am I being optimistic?"

Gary Oldfield: "I love empty promises."

George Johnson: "Note the word dreams."

Brian Stephenson: "Can’t even get the upgrade of the Western Bypass round Team Valley right."

Rachael Taylor: "Leamside line should be a safe walking and cycling route! It's currently not accessible and wasted. Would be a fraction of the price to do compared to replacing the viaduct bridge which will be needed at astronomical cost."

Ian Marsh: "What about some new Metro trains...oh hang on that's been done, yet we still haven't seen any of the trains."

John Armstrong: "You said it - dream!"

Chris Stepy: "And yet they can't cure the flooding at Tyne Dock."

David Burn: "Sounds great. Submit the development plans for the council and they might approve them in 8 years time."

Ian Rawlinson: "A lot of fantasy mentioned in this article. The amount being mentioned goes a long way to increase the current black hole. The men in white suits will be taking someone away."

Ryan Quinn: "Pie in the sky."