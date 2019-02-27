New Bishop of Jarrow consecrated

The new Bishop of Jarrow has been consecrated at a double service held in York Minister.

The Venerable Sarah Elizabeth Clark, BA, MA, MBA, Archdeacon of Nottingham succeeds the Right Reverend Mark Watts Bryant in the role following his resignation in October 2018.

She will formally be welcomed to the Diocese of Durham in a service in Durham Cathedral on the April 7, 2019 at 3.30pm.

The York service was conducted by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu. The Reverend Dr Emma Gwyneth Ineson, MPhil, PhD, Principal of Trinity College, Bristol was also consecrated as the Suffragan Bishop of Penrith,

The Rt Revd Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham said: “I look forward to her welcome service in Durham Cathedral in April when she will begin her ministry with us.