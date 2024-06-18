New German Doner Kebab restaurant set for North East launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premium chain German Doner Kebab is set to open another restaurant, with the freshly sourced ingredients of the restaurant soon available in the Metro Centre.

The chain already has a stores in Sunderland and Newcastle - and they’re set to bring their locally sourced vegetables and premium cuts of meat to more shoppers.

Simon Wallis, CEO of German Doner Kebab, said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to the Metrocentre Shopping Centre. GDK is revolutionising kebabs across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in Gateshead. GDK offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners.

“We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community.”

Asset Manager at Sovereign Centros, Noah Knapton, confirmed the new site and believes it shows the Metro Centre still has a high pulling power for international operators.

He said: “GDK’s new site at Metrocentre continues to demonstrate the pull we have to international operators, delivering choice across a critical mass of global and independent restaurants.

“Sitting alongside the likes of Five Guys, Slim Chickens, and Wingstop, GDK will provide a tried and tested grab-and-go offer, and one that will no doubt hit the right notes for our visitors as we continue to build a solid F&B line-up in Yellow Mall.”