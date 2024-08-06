South Shields Football Club have posted a fine tribute after the passing of fan, sponsor and local figure, Paul Anthony Darling OBE KC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And fans have flocked to pay their respects to someone the club describes as ‘charismatic and approachable’, as well as a ‘true ambassador’ to the town.

A post on the club website read: “It is with sadness and deepest regret to learn of the passing of Paul Anthony Darling OBE KC, a highly esteemed member of our community. Paul and his family have been dedicated supporters of the Club for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club posted about the passing of prominent fan and sponsor, Paul Darling. | South Shields FC

“We fondly recall Paul standing on the terraces at Simonside Hall, his passion for the team unwavering. He later became a sponsor of the Club, demonstrating his commitment and forming a valued partnership with his team.

“Paul was also a prominent figure in the local rugby community, both as a player and a supporter of Westoe RFC. As a distinguished Construction & Commercial Barrister, King's Counsel, and chair of the Horserace Betting Levy Board, Paul’s impact was felt far beyond the sports field.

“Known for his charismatic and approachable nature, Paul always found time to engage in meaningful conversations and reflect on the past. He was a true ambassador for our town, carrying forward a family tradition of community service and dedication.

“Paul's passing is a tremendous loss to our town and he will be greatly missed by all of us. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Darling family on behalf of the management, staff, and players of South Shields Football Club.

“Paul Darling. A genuine Mariner. 15/03/1960 – 02/08/2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans flooded to social media to pay tribute to Darling after the news was announced on the club’s socials. Those messages included a post from chairman Geoff Thompson.

It read: “I’m truly shocked and saddened. Paul was such a strong supporter of his home town and the Club. Can’t believe we won’t be seeing him again RIP . My sincere condolences to his family.”

Fan @Dukeyce said: “Sad news - huge contribution to Shields as a family….. Regards & condolences to them all.” While @Andymorris74 added: “Devastating news to hear, truly shocked. Sincere condolences to the whole family, my thoughts are with you all at this difficult time. Rest in peace Paul.”