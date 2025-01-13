Childline: Loneliness can have an enormous impact on children’s mental health - support is there

​Last year, the NSPCC’s Childline service delivered almost 5,000 counselling sessions to young people where the main topic was loneliness.

Loneliness is a huge factor in the lives of many children across the UK, even though it’s easier than ever to stay in touch with friends and family.

Some said they had been bullied by their peers, while others felt they were missing out on fun after seeing their friends’ social media posts.

Others said their loneliness was caused by moving house or school and having to make new friends or because their parents worked long hours.

Loneliness can have an enormous impact on children’s mental health and can leave them feeling hopeless and unseen so it is heart-breaking to know so many young people turn to Childline because they feel lonely and isolated.

If you are worried about a child, the most important thing is to try and build a supportive environment. Remember, loneliness isn’t something that can be resolved with one conversation.

Let them know they can talk about their feelings and won’t be judged. By reassuring them they can speak openly, they may be more likely to do so.

Remind them that if they don’t feel comfortable speaking to you about their feelings and emotions, the NSPCC’s Childline counsellors are available around the clock on the phone – on 0800 1111 – or online to offer free and confidential support whenever they need it.

Children can also speak to others their own age through the moderated Childline message boards, and there are resources available on the Childline website which may help.

Whether they are missing a friend, struggling at school, or finding it difficult to talk to those around them, our counsellors are ready to listen and provide support.

A new, online Childline service has also been set up to support young people dealing with loneliness.

Building Connections is a text-based service available to anyone under 19, which matches young people with a trained NSPCC befriender. Over 11 weeks, these experts will help them to build their confidence and better manage their loneliness.

To find out more about Building Connections or to refer a child to the service, search online for ‘NSPCC Building Connections’.