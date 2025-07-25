Council Agenda: Volunteers praised for their work in borough's parks and green spaces

Councillors Ernest Gibson and Paul Dean with Friends of Readhead Park, South Shields, celebrating their Green Flag Award.

Cllr Paul Dean, South Tyneside’s lead member for voluntary sector, partnerships and equalities, pays tribute to the volunteers that helped get top rankings for six local parks.

As someone who lives and breathes South Tyneside, I can say with absolute certainty that our parks and cemeteries would not be the vibrant, welcoming spaces they are today without the tireless dedication of our local ‘Friends of’ groups.

These volunteer-led organisations are the heart and soul of our green spaces – quietly, consistently, and passionately working behind the scenes to ensure these places remain beautiful, accessible, and cherished by the community.

Every time I visit one of our parks from South Marine to Monkton Dene, I see the impact of their efforts everywhere.

From freshly planted flower beds and litter-free paths to restored benches and informative signage, the work of ‘Friends of’ groups is there for all to see.

They bring a level of care and attention that simply wouldn’t be possible through council resources alone.

The truth is, we as a council cannot do this work without them.

Our budgets are stretched, our teams are lean, and the demands on public services continue to grow.

‘Friends of’ groups fill a crucial gap – not just by lending a hand, but by bringing local knowledge, passion, community spirit, and a sense of ownership that transforms our parks and cemeteries from public spaces into places of pride.

Take the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery – which formed in 2017 after a spate of vandalism.

They fundraised to install CCTV to prevent further damage and now hold monthly clean-up sessions.

They converted the old cemetery offices into a warm and welcoming tearoom, open every weekend and their work saw them made recipients of the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service a few years back.

Or consider the Friends of the North and South Marine Parks in South Shields.

This group works tirelessly to promote the beauty of these historic parks, organising events, supporting entertainment, and helping to keep the parks clean and vibrant.

Their efforts ensure that these much-loved spaces remain jewels in the borough’s crown, enjoyed by residents and visitors of all ages.

And in Readhead Park, the Friends group work on everything from litter picking and weeding to planting and general maintenance.

Their efforts have also helped the park retain its Green Flag Award. Their work is a shining example of how community involvement can breathe new life into our green spaces.

South Tyneside is proud to have six Green Flag parks, announced just ahead of Love Parks Week running from 25 July.

This is a testament to the hard work of both council teams and the ‘Friends of’ groups who support them.

These awards recognise the highest standards in park management, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement – and we know we couldn’t achieve them without our volunteers.

One of the most powerful aspects of ‘Friends of’ groups is their ability to access funding that the council cannot.

Through grants, donations, and community fundraising, they’ve secured thousands of pounds for improvements that would otherwise be out of reach.

Whether it’s restoring an historic structure, installing new play equipment, or creating wildlife habitats, these enhancements are often made possible because of their initiative and determination.

This external funding is a game-changer. It means that our parks and cemeteries can benefit from investment that goes beyond what public budgets allow.

It also means that local people are directly involved in how these spaces evolve – shaping them in ways that reflect the unique character and

needs of each area, from Hebburn to Whitburn.

But beyond the practical contributions, ‘Friends of’ groups bring something even more valuable – connection.

They foster a sense of belonging and shared responsibility. They create opportunities for people to come together, to learn, to volunteer and to make a difference.

In an age where social isolation is a growing concern, these groups offer a powerful antidote – building friendships, strengthening neighbourhoods and nurturing civic pride.

Here in South Tyneside, we are incredibly grateful for their support.

We are committed to supporting them in every way we can. Because when ‘Friends of’ groups thrive, our communities thrive.

And when our communities thrive, everyone benefits.

So, to every member of every ‘Friends of’ group across our borough – thank you for your time, your energy, your creativity and your care.

Thank you for believing in the power of green spaces to enrich lives and thank you for showing us, time and again, what’s possible when people come together with a shared purpose.

We couldn’t do it without you – and we wouldn’t want to.