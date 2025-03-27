Kate Osborne MP: ‘I will continue to champion our brilliant local clubs and business’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, leaves 11, Downing Street to deliver her Spring Statement to Parliament. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Despite still recovering from my recent operation, this week is obviously a big week in Parliament with the Spring Statement, so I made sure I was in London for some of it.

I spent the first half of the week meeting businesses to talk about what we need to see in the Spring Statement. On Monday, I hosted and chaired the North East APPG meeting, where MPs and businesses from across the region including attendees from LNER, Newcastle University, Karbon Homes, Port of Tyne, A&P Tyne, Arts Council England and many others all joined me to discuss issues including transport, connectivity and growth.

On Tuesday, I hosted a business breakfast with the Minister for Small Businesses, Gareth Thomas MP, in London. It was great to have local businesses and some National Federations that have members in the constituency, from Checkatrade to the National Federation of Fish Friers to the National Retailers Association and many more.

We had a long-ranging discussion on issues such as VAT, National Insurance, construction, growth and what support we can give small businesses which was fed into Ministers.

I invited Hebburn FC to address the North East All Parliamentary Party Group and whilst they were in Parliament we met with the Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, as well as the Minister for Sport, Stephanie Peacock, Minister for Housing and Local Government, Alex Norris, and the Minister for Small Businesses, Gareth Thomas.

With such high level meetings we are excited about the opportunities for growth, and investment into Hebburn that our Labour Government brings for the north east, we had a wide ranging discussion from child poverty, to football, to investment in local communities, to small businesses and VAT rates, to public health and the best regional food (Lisa Nandy maintains it’s pea water from Wigan!)

I will continue to champion brilliant local clubs and businesses like Hebburn FC and I can’t wait to work with them even more in the future.

On Wednesday, I spent time with businesses in the constituency whilst the spring statement was announced, talking to them about the concerns of businesses but also what support nationally and locally we need to give to retailers, we have seen a huge rise in Anti Social Behaviour and thefts in local shops, driven by food price inflation and the price of tobacco - people stealing through desperation but also an explosion in organised crime selling illegal tobacco and vapes.

This has a huge impact on local communities, following the visits I have written to Ministers asking them to look at these issues and increase investment to tackle the issue but also increase fines and other deterrents to these crimes.

I welcome much of what is in the Spring Statement and the actions our Government is taking. It is significant that three million people will receive a £1,400 boost from next Tuesday with the rise in the National Minimum Wage, and that we are investing £3 billion in new council houses.

Rebuilding our armed forces in an increasingly insecure world, ensuring our troops have the equipment they need, and boosting British manufacturing are important priorities.

Currently, keeping a child in a care home costs over £200,000 a year, whereas fostering costs under £8,000 and provides better outcomes for children and communities alike. Expanding foster care will not only save millions but will also give children a better start in life. Similarly, prohibition has been broken since the Tories attempted to privatise it – returning it to local control will not only save money but also reduce reoffending, which is causing havoc on our high streets.

Departmental spending in the main will be fully protected, and investment in our country will remain at £100 billion, with an additional £2 billion increase each year. New funding will also support young people in learning building trades, increasing housebuilding on grey and brownfield sites rather than on greenfield and the overall impact is expected to leave households £500 better off after inflation.

However, I won’t shy away from criticism where it is needed, and I hope people have seen the many statements I have made opposing cuts to welfare.

I have appreciated the personal messages I’ve received about welfare reform – over 100 of you have written to me in the past week alone, and you have been heard. It is good that Universal Credit is increasing in today’s terms to £106, but the cuts to disability benefits are deeply concerning.

The North East has the highest proportion of disabled people, and these cuts are the wrong move – both morally and economically – for our country. That is why I have asked the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions to conduct a regional assessment before any changes go ahead.

I know people are worried about these changes, and I am too. I will continue to listen to you and fight for a change of course on disability and aid cuts.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​