KATE OSBORNE MP: Pride in the communities showing racists and fascists they are not welcome

A large crowd in Newcastle gathered, peacefully, to stand against racism, islamophobia and division. Photo by Will Walker / NNP

Our North East communities have sent a message to the racists and fascists that they are not welcome in the UK.

There is no excuse for the violence and hatred we saw in Sunderland and elsewhere over the last few weeks, those purporting to riot in the name of Bede, Alice and Elsie should be ashamed of themselves.

Of course for some, it was just an excuse for violence and looting, I'm pleased to see Northumbria Police take a clear lead with prosecutions already taking place and increased numbers of uniformed officers out and about in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is disturbing to see young kids on the streets chanting racist slogans, calling people names, and worrying that some parents think it's OK to indoctrinate their kids this way. We have seen reports of a 13-year-old girl being charged this week for threatening unlawful violence.

These are not legitimate protests, it's far right thuggery, with people making Nazi salutes and attacking the police. Children should be protected from this, not exposed to it, taken to riot, to commit violence and neglected by exposing them to the risk of being injured and harmed themselves by other rioters.

We must be clear that when some politicians have used hateful language against migrants, Muslims and LGBTQ+ communities, it has a huge impact in othering people and dividing communities – this has been happening for decades now and too many people are taken in by this hatred and fall for the divide and rule tactics.

Decades of cuts to services, falling living standards and a cost of living crisis has left people desperate and angry – and the far right and some mainstream politicians exploit that anger driving people to hate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We see a rise in far-right populism across Europe using this playbook.

Yet what is inspiring is the fight back against this hope and despair – it has been heartening to see so many come together in unity against this far right aggression, with thousands gathering peacefully in Newcastle, with chants and signs all showing the real communities across the North East.

Workers of all races, religions and sexual orientation have more in common than those who seek to exploit us.

I’m proud of our North East communities and of everyone across the country who has stood up to racism, islamophobia and division – as one of the signs in Newcastle said Divvent be racist, fascists gan hyem.