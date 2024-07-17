Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Jarrow Relay for Life has once again raised thousands of Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of the annual Relay for Life, at Monkton Stadium in Jarrow, have hailed another successful event despite the bad weather on Saturday, July 13.

Around 400 people, including 64 cancer survivors, had signed up to take part in the 22-hour long event - with many others turning out to show their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Walsh BEM, the lead organiser of the annual event, has praised those who played a role in ensuring that the event was a success once again.

Other 3rd Party

She said: “We thought that the weather last year was bad but it was absolutely horrendous this year as it was freezing.

“I think it rained from the moment that we started the relay until about 7am on Sunday morning.

Other 3rd Party

“It looked like the bad weather did put some people off; however, we still had an amazing turnout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As it is every year, the event was just fantastic and it was great to see so many people coming out to take part and donating to Cancer Research UK.”

Other 3rd Party

A fundraising target of £70,000 was set for this year’s Relay for Life and at the time of writing, more than double that has been raised - with the total standing at around £151,000.

Other 3rd Party

Ann added: “To have raised £151,000 is just incredible and the money is still flooding in with a lot more that needs to be added to the pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The target of £70,000 was ambitious but I never expected to raise more than double that amount so I can’t thank everyone enough for their efforts.

Other 3rd Party

“A big thank you also needs to go out to people who have donated things like equipment and food as without that help, we wouldn’t be able to raise anywhere near as much as we do.”

As a first for the Jarrow Relay for Life, this year’s event saw 24 teams from Tesco stores across the North East taking part and raising money - with each store also donating food to other local charities in the borough.

You can still donate to the Jarrow Relay for Life fundraising by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/relayforlife-jarrow2024.