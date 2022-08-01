'A great day for England' - Praise continues for Lionesses after Euros football triumph

The Lionesses finally clinched a major trophy for an English side at international level with their 2-1 win over Germany in the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship final on Sunday (July 31).

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly saw them through, but it took two hours of football, after a late equaliser by German midfielder Lina Magull forced the tie into extra time.

And congratulations were quick to flood in from across South Tyneside, where Sunderland alum Demi Stokes, who was an unused substitute in the match, was a once a pupil at South Shields’s Marine Park Primary School.

Former Sunderland player Jill Scott during celebrations at Trafalgar Square following the England Women's Euros victory.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay said: “The Mayoress and I would like to congratulate the Lionesses on winning the Women’s Euro 2022 – what an incredible achievement.

“The team will no doubt be thrilled with their victory, as are all their fans who have cheered them on across the nation and the people of South Tyneside and the wider north-east supporting home-grown talent in the squad.

“It was fabulous seeing them appear in their first final since Euro 2009 and then going on to lift their first ever major trophy after defeating Germany.

South Shields's Demi Stokes waves after the Women's Euro 2022 final.

"It’s a great day for England, for the sporting world and for women’s football.

“Congratulations to the England Women’s Football team – you have certainly made the country proud.”

The North East was well-represented in the English camp, with Sunderland-born Jill Scott earning herself meme-status shortly after her 88th minute appearance for the Lionesses and subsequent tussle with German player Sydney Lohmann.

Former SAFC Women players Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead – who was also crowned Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament – also continued their incredible competition form.

England's Lauren Hemp (centre left) and Demi Stokes (centre) approach Germany's Lena Oberdorf after the Women's Euro 2022 final.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne added: “Our Lionesses have inspired a generation of girls in sport and bringing a newfound appreciation for women’s football to many.

“No one could fail to be moved by their performances during this tournament and the incredible reaction to winning last night.