A couple were out walking their dog in Bill Quay when they heard the kitten’s distressing cries coming from an area near the river, on Saturday, August 3.

The kitten, which has not yet been named, was struggling to walk and severely underweight, having been left to ‘starve to death’.

Despite being advised to leave the animal where it was, the couple contacted the cat shelter, where volunteer Lisa Wood is now taking care of her.

“Had the couple not brought her to us when they did she would have died a very slow and agonising death. It would have taken a couple of days for her to die,” said Lisa.

“She was starving to death. She must have been so desperate for food and water, she had been eating soil.”

Vets have told the shelter that the kitten is suffering from neurological problems, as a result of a lack of glucose in the blood causing the brain to shut down.

“This is a domestic cat, she shouldn’t have been outside anyway because she’s too young,” explained Lisa.

“Someone has either carelessly lost her or deliberately left her there to die.”

Now on medication and vitamins she is making improvements, but vets say there could be some permanent damage.

“Every day she gets a little bit better. She’s still unsteady on her feet but she’s not in any pain. She is responding to treatment and love and care,” Lisa said.

“We are hoping she could be re-homed in the future, but there might be some residual neurological problems.”

Willows Cat Adoption Centre, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, recently called out breeders after the shelter has seen record numbers of cats coming into their care.

“Through kitten season we always have hundreds, but at any one time we might have 10 to 15 - we’ve got up to 35 this year,” said Lisa.