Stellar Engineering's Jonathan Daniels, Steven Hogg and Ryan Armstrong.

Three engineers, who had to travel the world to find work, are aiming to provide youngsters in South Tyneside with opportunities much closer to home.

Engineers Ryan Armstrong, Jonathan Daniels and Steven Hogg set up fast-growing Stellar Engineering last year and – having spent the bulk of their careers working across the globe – are now helping the next generation by launching an apprentice academy.

The firm, which recently moved into a new HQ at Hebburn’s Monkton Business Park, now employs 15 people – and has just taken on its first five apprentices, all from South Tyneside, with plans to create more opportunities.

The firm provides 3D CAD engineering design solutions to some of the biggest names in the semiconductor, renewable, oil and gas and

The team at Stellar Engineering with Cllr Margaret Meling.

pharmaceutical industries.

The trio set up the firm after getting tired of ‘living out of suitcases’ while working overseas – having learned their skills at companies on the Tyne over 20 years ago.

Ryan said: “Prior to launching the business, each of us travelled the world for work due to the lack of opportunities locally.

“That lack of work in the region has led to a significant skills gap in engineering design and we have established the apprenticeship academy to ensure the transfer of knowledge to the next generation of designers and engineers in the area.”

Cllr Margaret Meling with Stellar Engineering's Jonathan Daniels, Steven Hogg and Ryan Armstrong.

Jonathan said: “This is a project we care so much about because all three of us served our time on the Tyne through various local training companies all those years ago, and here we are providing the same opportunities to the next generation.

“We’re planning to recruit a new cohort every year as we continue to grow our apprenticeship academy and help provide the same career opportunities to the borough’s young talent that we benefited from.”

Steven added: “It’s an honour and privilege to invest in the future of our community by creating jobs in the area.”

The first five apprentices are Jake Dudley, Elise Quilt, Paul Leonard, James Robinson and Joe Carlin – all of whom have joined through training firm TDR.

The six-figure investment in the new office, apprenticeship academy and new software and hardware has been supported by £33,000 in funding from the South Tyneside Business Growth Grant, delivered by South Tyneside Council.

The firm has also signed up to the South Tyneside Pledge – a council project which encourages local businesses to focus on local procurement and recruitment.

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to support Stellar Engineering through the South Tyneside Business Growth Grant and also to have them sign the South Tyneside Pledge.

“Both projects were established to stimulate economic growth in the borough and help create more opportunities for local people.

"What Ryan, Jonathan and Steven are doing aligns perfectly with those values.”

She added: “It’s vital that we ensure our future workforce is equipped with the knowledge and skills to be able to benefit from career opportunities, and apprenticeships are key to developing that pipeline of talent.

"It’s fantastic to see Stellar Engineering providing these young people with that first step on the ladder.”