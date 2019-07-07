Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life returns to Jarrow's Monkton Stadium
Charity fundraisers are on track to raise nearly three quarters of a million pounds as they get on their marks for their annual marathon event.
Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life will take place at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow, on July 13 and 14 – the 24-hour event’s thirteenth year having started in 2006.
Over 500 people have already signed up to take part this year, raising over £43,000 and bringing the 13-year total to almost £750,000.
The organising team are now looking for teams made up of families, friends or work colleagues to join in.
Ann Walsh, event chairwoman, said “All people have to do is find at least eight people they want to spend 24 hours with and raise as much money as possible for life-saving cancer research.
“Relay For Life is a great way to spend time with people while raising money for a worth-while cause.”
Each team undertakes to have at least one person walking round the track for 24 hours.
Anne added: “To host the Relay For Life in Jarrow for a thirteenth year is an amazing achievement. It would be great if even more people from the community could sign up.
“We’ve got a free family fun day to add to the carnival atmosphere and we’d encourage people in the area to come and join us for a memorable weekend.
“There will be stalls, games and bands for everyone to enjoy.
“Together we can help to do something extraordinary – save lives.”
Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life is an inspirational celebration of life and hope.
While one team member walks, everyone else enjoys the carnival atmosphere and the relay continues non-stop through the night, with team members not on the track resting, eating, or sleeping in their tents.
As dusk falls, the atmosphere quietens for the Candle of Hope ceremony.
Specially made Candle of Hope bags - decorated with touching messages in memory, or in celebration of loved ones - are lit up with candles around the stadium.
Ann added: “Cancer never sleeps, so neither do we as our teams raise cash to combat it.”
For details on how to enter Relay For Life, go to cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1026