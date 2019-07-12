Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust donation helps young boxers in South Shields reach their full potential

Coaches and boxers from Horsley Hill ameteur boxing club with members of Chloe and Liam's family at the unveiling of the ring on Monday, July 8.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust has funded a new full-size competition ring for Horsley Hill ameuter boxing club in South Shields.

The charity donated £5,000 to fund the 16ft ring, which will benefit young boxers from across South Tyneside.

Chloe and Liam’s family attended the unveiling of the ring at the gym in Temple Park Leisure Centre, and Liam’s brother Zack Curry, a new member, was the first boxer to step in.

The families then watched the other young athletes, aged eight and upwards, going through their sparring.

“They were over the moon, they couldn’t wait to get in [the ring].” said head coach Steve Winter.

The amateur boxing club, which has been going since 1974, is run entirely by volunteers and travels across the country to enter boxers into competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Steve Winter with Liam's brother Zack Curry, the first boxer to enter the ring.

Steve continued: “We had a boxing ring but it wasn’t a proper competition ring, this gives the lads more experience. Hopefully it will take us to the next level.”

The club holds classes every night, for 50 young people from South Shields and further afield.

“Without the support of this amazing trust we would not have been able to purchase a new boxing ring of this standard,” added Steve

“It was lovely to meet Chloe and Liam’s family and it allowed us to show them all the hard work the coaches do with these great young people. The ring will be used for many years to come to help young aspiring boxers to reach there potential and it will keep Chloe and Liam’s memory forever in our thoughts.”

Chloe’s mum Lisa Rutherford commented: “It’s amazing, especially to be able to help a group of kids. I believe they had their first ring since the beginning, so if we can help over the next 30 years that’s an awful lot of kids and adults that are going to benefit from it. It’s just overwhelming.