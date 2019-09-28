And it seems South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey has also won the hearts of the Twitterverse, with floods of messages of support coming in for him, and professional partner Karen Hauer, after their performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Moments later, Twitter was filled with praise for Chris and Karen – including a message from pop royalty, Take That.

The Charleston was performed to the band’s track Out Of Our Heads.

Take That said in their Tweet: “Huge congratulations to Chris Ramsey on Strictly tonight. You absolutely smashed it tonight, should feel very proud of yourself.”

Elsewhere on the internet, Strictly fans watching at home were also flying the flag for Chris and Karen and welcomed their “fun” and “fantastic” routine.

David said: “Fantastic Charleston dance routine Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer! So much improved.”

Chris Ramsey with presenter Tess Daly and pro dancer Karen Clifton during the return of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.

Valerie Harrison said: “Loving Chris Ramsey. Come on, you can win, fantastic!”

Matthew Ashton said: “Get voting for Chris Ramsey pronto!”

Thomas Haynes said: “You were fantastic, well done mate.”

Lesley said: “Think Chris Ramsey was brill.”

Thanks to Emma Parnell for sending us this great picture of the Team Chris Ramsey support in her house.

Sam said: “Well done Chris Ramsey, great performance, full of fun.”

Vic said: “Chris Ramsey, owning my heart.”

The Shields Gazette is backing local lad Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer to win the Strictly glitterball. You can support our campaign by tweeting #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey along with your messages and selfies of support.