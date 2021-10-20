Michael Evans has thanked staff at South Tyneside hospital.

Michael Evans, 68, from Jarrow, was taken to South Tyneside District Hospital three months ago by his brother-in-law after he woke up one night and was unable to catch his breath.

During his treatment, the 68-year-old had to be ventilated and also proned, where a patient is put on their front to help them breathe.

He spent six weeks on the hospital’s Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) before being moved to its respiratory ward.

The respiratory team were on hand to help Michael recover.

Michael, who is a retired Heathrow Airport warehouseman, moved to the North East three years ago to live with his twin sister Marion and her husband after he visited and fell in love with the region.

Michael said: “I can’t really remember much of what happened and I can’t remember how I got to ITU. They had me on my belly, so I could breathe better, but that’s about it.

“I’m now feeling a lot better, but I still get breathless obviously and I’ve been doing physio and they’re really pleased with my progress. I cannot thank them enough for what they have done and if it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I would be here."

Michael has thanked staff at the hospital including its ITU team.

He added: “The doctors and nurses have been fantastic and I’ve been so well looked after.”

Michael is now encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the third booster jab when they are called up.

The 68-year-old said: “I’ve had both of my COVID-19 jabs and the doctor told me that it did help to save me, as he said he didn’t think I’d be here if I hadn’t had them.”

ITU Consultant Sanjay Deshpande, who helped lead Michael’s care says his case shines a light on the dedication and hard work of his colleagues.

Mr Deshpande said: “After Michael became ill with COVID-19, he spent a lot of time in ITU and had a long period of treatment, but he’s made a fantastic recovery during his stay.

“This is testament to the outstanding care that our fantastic teams have given throughout the pandemic.”

