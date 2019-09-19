South Shields theatre throws support behind comedian Chris Ramsey ahead of Strictly Come Dancing debut
Stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey is preparing to shake his tailfeather on Strictly Come Dancing as the show returns to televisions this weekend.
And now the Customs House, in South Shields, has thrown its weight behind Chris as he prepares to take to the floor with professional partner Karen Hauer for the cha cha cha on Saturday, September 21.
Dad-of-one Chris has been paired up with the show’s longest-serving female pro, who has previously danced with Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and TV chefs Simon Rimmer and Dave Myers.
She reached the finals with former The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright in 2014, finishing fourth overall, and made it to the quarter finals with actor Charles Venn last year – and we are excited to see where Chris is going to rank!
The Customs House has pledged to cheer the comedian on all the way – and is urging its customers and visitors to do the same.
Posters and banners have been displayed in and around the Customs House building, where Chris has carried out numerous performances throughout his career.
Ray Spencer, Customs House executive director, said; “In our 25th year, we are delighted to support our Honorary Fellow, Chris ‘Twinkle Toes’ Ramsey, The King of The Nook, and we hope he rules Strictly in the way he rules the stand-up comedy scene.”
*The Gazette has also launched a campaign to back Chris in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Send us your messages of good luck and support on social media for Chris and Karen using #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey.