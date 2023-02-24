Emirates are searching for new cabin crew

Emirates is holding an open day in Newcastle to recruit new members to their cabin crew.

The Dubai-based airline will be at the Maldron Hotel on 26th February and is seeking individuals who are ‘passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for customers.’

However, only those above 160cm in height (5ft2.9) will be considered.

Those who are successful will travel to Dubai to receive a ‘world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility.’

Hopeful applicants are told to bring both their CV and recent photograph and be prepared to spend the whole day at the venue.