Following the death of the much loved teenager, his friends and family are set to hold an eight-mile charity walk for charity.

Steven’s life-long best friend, Shaun Brennan is organising the walk on Saturday, November 27, which will start at Roker Beach in Sunderland and end in Ocean Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Thompson, 19, tragically died following an incident in South Shields.

The 19-year-old, who is in the British Army, said he wanted to raise awareness, adding ‘you never really believe something like this could happen'.

“I knew Steven since birth, we were best friends and I was there with him that night,” said Shaun.

“I gave him CPR at the scene and was at the hospital with him so we wanted to do something to raise awareness but also honour him.”

Steven Thompson, 19, is remembered as a 'kind and funny' lad.

She commented: “We want to keep Steven’s name everywhere, all of the time and I was thinking of having a little party for his birthday on the Wednesday anyway.

"But this means that there will be a bigger celebration to honour Steven as all his family and friends will be there together.

She added: “I truly believe that we’ll be able to do something in Steven’s name – my bairn can’t just disappear.

Flowers were left close to where Steven Thompson sadly died.

"Steven would think that all this is fabulous, especially with everyone getting involved in the day so it will be great to raise some more awareness.”

Steven, from South Shields, also left behind his dad Lawrence and brother David.

Tributes poured in to the young man after his death, when he was described as ‘much-loved’ and a hard worker during his time at school and for his time spent working as a battery operator at Cell Park Solutions in South Shields.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Steven Thompson, 19, tragically died after and incident in South Shields in August.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.