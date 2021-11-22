Family and friends of South Shields 19-year-old Steven Thompson set to hold charity walk in his memory
Those closest to 19-year-old Steven Thompson, who died following an incident on a night out in South Shields, are set to hold a charity walk in his honour ahead of what would have been his 20th birthday.
Steven Thompson, 19, died after emergency services were called to an incident on the corner of in Anderson Street, near the junction with Ocean Road, in the early hours of Monday, August 30.
Following the death of the much loved teenager, his friends and family are set to hold an eight-mile charity walk for charity.
Steven’s life-long best friend, Shaun Brennan is organising the walk on Saturday, November 27, which will start at Roker Beach in Sunderland and end in Ocean Road.
The 19-year-old, who is in the British Army, said he wanted to raise awareness, adding ‘you never really believe something like this could happen'.
“I knew Steven since birth, we were best friends and I was there with him that night,” said Shaun.
“I gave him CPR at the scene and was at the hospital with him so we wanted to do something to raise awareness but also honour him.”
Steven would have turned 20 on Wednesday, December 1, and his mum Elaine hopes that the event will also act as a celebration for his birthday.
She commented: “We want to keep Steven’s name everywhere, all of the time and I was thinking of having a little party for his birthday on the Wednesday anyway.
"But this means that there will be a bigger celebration to honour Steven as all his family and friends will be there together.
She added: “I truly believe that we’ll be able to do something in Steven’s name – my bairn can’t just disappear.
"Steven would think that all this is fabulous, especially with everyone getting involved in the day so it will be great to raise some more awareness.”
Steven, from South Shields, also left behind his dad Lawrence and brother David.
Tributes poured in to the young man after his death, when he was described as ‘much-loved’ and a hard worker during his time at school and for his time spent working as a battery operator at Cell Park Solutions in South Shields.