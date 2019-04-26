Family of missing man Gary Hughes say travel pass could be key to finding him

The family of a missing South Tyneside man are hoping that his travel pass could hold the key to his whereabouts.

Gary Hughes, 48, was last seen in the Hebburn area, near Lukes Lane Estate shortly after 4pm on Tuesday and is believed to have been heading to Hebburn swimming pool.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

His family have said his concessionary travel pass = which he uses on the Nexus bus number 27 and the Metro from Hebburn to Chichester in South Shields - may hold the answers to where he has gone.

They say they are waiting for travel operator Nexus to release the information.

His sister Yanine said: "His travel details would make the world of difference.

"We need to know when he has last used public transport since he was last seen on Tuesday as we need to know where to focus the search.

"There have been reports of sightings from around the likes of South Shields and Hebburn and we have had flyers done up which have generated a lot of leads for the police.

"But we need people who have been on public transport on Tuesday anytime after 4pm to try and think do they recognise him, have they have seen him on the bus or the Metro?"

His family say he travels between Finchale Road in Hebburn to Chichester in South Shields.

She added: "We also need to know if they have seen him with anyone. That's important as he has no friends up here, just family.

"I would like anyone who thinks they have seen him to go up to him and ask him is he is Gary.

"They could take a photo of him if not sure and get in touch with the police."

Nexus says it is waiting for the correct documents off the police so that it can release the travel pass information legally under the terms of 2018 Data Protection Act.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "Gary is a vulnerable adult described as white, 5ft 9ins, of muscular build with black shaven hair.

"He was last seen wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with jeans or navy blue tracksuit bottoms.

"He was carrying a bag containing a towel and swimming shorts.

"Gary, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1158 230419."