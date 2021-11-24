Bluebird Care Newcastle and South Tyneside is hosting the event is a bid to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society.

The company provide home care and live-in care services to people and their families in Newcastle and South Tyneside.

The Elf Run has been set up by director David Haswell and colleague Wah Akram, who owns Bluebird Care Northumberland South.

Bluebird Care staff taking part in another Elf challenge in 2019

David said The Alzheimer’s Society means a great deal to Bluebird Care, given the people they serve.

He got the idea after taking part in an Elf day in 2019 with some Bluebird Care staff where they dressed as elves and delivered presents to their customers.

He said the elf event was organised in memory of a popular and hardworking member of the charity’s activities in South Tyneside.

He said: “We did this in memory of Liz Williams from the South Shields Alzheimer’s society, who did so much for those living with the disease in South Tyneside who sadly passed away.”

Customers receiving presents from staff at Bluebird Care dressed as elves

Alzheimer’s Society hosts a dress like an elf day each year so the event ties in nicely with raising money in memory of Liz Williams.

He added: “We have not set a target of how much we aim to raise but would be great to raise as much as possible.”

The Elf Run will take place Friday, December 3. The run starts at The Jolly Sailor in Whitburn and finish at South Shields Groyne.

Those taking part are asked to meet at the Harbour Drive Car Park for 10.30am where a mini bus will take the to the starting line. The run start at approximately 11am.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the run can enter by emailing [email protected]

The Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity, with its work involving campaigning for change, funding research to find a cure and supporting people living with dementia and their loved ones.

Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer. Someone develops it every three minutes and there’s currently no cure.

