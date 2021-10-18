Former Kwik Save supermarket workers set for grand reunion

The event has been organised by Steve Cain, who was a cash office supervisor for the company in the 1990s. He was encouraged to arrange the night after a huge response through social media from former colleagues.

Founded in 1959, at its height Kwik Save had more than a hundred stores across the North East. With its “pile it high, sell it cheap” and no frills approach, it was the leading budget supermarket of its day.

It merged with Somerfields in 1998. However, it was squeezed out by the big British supermarkets, as well as newcomers like Lidl and Aldi. The company folded in 2007.

The old Kwik Save at the Nook in Harton.

Nevertheless, many former staff members have fond memories of their time there and the reunion has been organised for Saturday, March 5, 2022. Within 24 hours of the venue being booked, a quarter of all available tickets had been sold.

Ex-employees are invited to catch up, swap stories and relive the camaraderie from their time at the supermarket.

Steve said: “So many people have such fond memories of their time working for Kwik Save. I just thought it would be a really nice idea to get together and wallow in nostalgia.

“When I left Kwik Save, in 1998, it wasn’t as easy to stay connected with people as it is nowadays. Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat hadn’t even been launched back then and mobile phones weren’t widely used."

Former Kwik Save employee Steve Cain is the man behind the reunion.

Steve created a Facebook page, Kwik Save Employees North East and was pleasantly surprised by the response.

He added: “My hopes were not set high. I thought I might hear from half a dozen or so, which would have been great. In actual fact, the response has totally exceeded my wildest expectations. It’s been amazing.

“Somebody mentioned the idea of a reunion but, at the time, I just laughed it off. I genuinely didn’t think it would generate enough interest to make it worthwhile."

The reunion starts at 7pm in the Bramhall Suite at the Sea Hotel, South Shields. Tickets are £20 each. The night includes entertainment from comedy drag artist Vicky Paris, as well as a DJ and buffet. For more details contact Steve Cain on 077677 49759.

Kwik Save had over 100 branches in the North East. Picture by Tony Colling.

