Forty thousand thank yous! Cancer Research bosses praise these outstanding South Tyneside 'Lasses' for their support

The Lavender Lasses, who ‘love to put the fun in fundraising,’ have raised a wonderful £40,000-plus for Cancer Research UK after holding street collections, supermarket events, cycle rides and even cold water dipping for 30 days!

Now the group – which has amassed £43,683 to date – is lining up even more fundraising for 2022 and has received huge praise for their efforts.

Cancer Research UK’s Fundraising Manager for the area, Claire Wase said: “The Lavender Lasses are a wonderful group of women who give up their valuable time to raise funds for our life-saving research. We really appreciate their support and they have made a huge contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work.”

The Lavender Lasses who have passed the milestone of £40,000 raised for cancer research.

Hilary Jago is one of the Lavender Lasses and told the Gazette: “As a group we still continue to have family and friends diagnosed with cancer but we realise that the work we do is helping to improve treatments and diagnosis for the future. We try to put the "fun" in fundraising and with the support of our lovely families and friends we will continue to try to help beat cancer sooner."

The group’s amazing efforts started in 2015, two years after Lasses member Janet Bruce successfully fought her own battle with breast cancer.

Janet said: “At times like that, the one thing you need is your friends around you.”

Her friends backed her all the way as she underwent a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Lavender Lasses members pictured during an 80s night in 2020.

In 2015, the ‘Lasses’ decided to give something back to the fight against cancer and the first event was a fundraising night at Hedworth Hall. It is now an annual event in the Lasses calendar, to be held this year on November 12.

Hilary added: “Since then, along with our annual fundraising evening we have all taken part in various fundraising activities such as street collections, supermarket collections, Race for Life and even a collection at South Shields Football Club wearing our trademark corsets & can can skirts!

"We have also organised some of our own events such as a sponsored cycle ride in 2017 and we organised our own socially distanced "Race for Life" event in 2020 after the proper one was cancelled. We have had friends fundraise in the Great North Run, the Cyclone Cycle Challenge and dog walking challenges. One of our group.Billie-Jean and her friend Fiona Lister have recently completed the 30 day cold water challenge taking daily sea dips or cold showers throughout November. We've also banked several collections made at funerals for CRUK.”

The friends are planning events for 2022. They will take part in the 10k "Shine Night Walk" in Newcastle on October 8 where they will dress up and wear fairy lights.

Pictured at Race for Life in 2018.

Hilary added: “If anybody wishes to collect for CRUK at funerals or memorials we can arrange to collect and pay it in through the SS CRUK Support Group, our fundraising is ringfenced to research facilities here in the North East such as the CRUK Newcastle Centre so although it's a national charity our money stays local.”

Claire added: “Cancer Research UK relies on the generosity of the public to fund its life-saving research and it needs support more now than ever."

The Lasses at the Lash Up 2019 event - another of their fundraisers.