A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Concerns had been growing over the course of the day for the health of Her Majesty, with the Queen’s doctors saying they were “concerned for her health” and recommended “she remain under medical supervision”.

Reader from across the region have been reacting to the news that Queen Elizabeth II has sadly died. (Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the majority of people, Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch they have ever known and, following the devastating news, readers of the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and Northumberland Gazette have been paying heartfelt tributes to Her Majesty on social media.

Here is a selection of tributes from across the region.

Annette Macdonald: “All my life she was Queen, and a hard working one. Bless her and condolences to her family.”

Donna Watson: “RIP, Ma'am. It was an honour to serve under you in my nine years in the British Army.”

Karen Musgrove: “RIP to a wonderful lady.”

Joyce Walker: “Gone but she will never be forgotten. God bless you ma'am and rest in peace.”

Barbara Carr: “Very sad. What a remarkable lady. RIP and God bless.”

Liz Banks: “So sad. RIP our beautiful Queen. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”

Joanie Malone: “So so sad. We've lost our dearest Queen.”

Margaret Miller: “God bless the Queen. Rest in peace.”

Helen Robinson: “God bless the Queen. May she rest in eternal peace.”

AndyMan UpCycling: “So sad, but what a fabulous life and reign.”

Christopher Chamberlain: “Rest in Peace your Majesty and thank you for your wonderful service.”

Colin Owellen: “You served us well your majesty RIP.”

Sonia Ballard: RIP your majesty. You are now reunited with Prince Philip and our thoughts are with your family.”

Mags Cass: “Such sad news. Heartbroken.”

Paul Smith: “The greatest Queen that ever lived.”

Denise Houston: “Rest in peace our beautiful Queen. You have done us proud served us well until the end.”

Geoff Hunt: “There will be no other like Her Majesty The Queen.”

Nicky Hardy Norris: “Back with her beloved Prince. RIP Queen Elizabeth.”