Hebburn Cemetery to host Christmas Service to remember lost loved ones over the festive season
Families will be able to remember departed loved ones at a special festive service.
By James Harrison
5 hours ago - 1 min read
The Friends of Hebburn Cemetery group is hosting the event on Wednesday (December 14).
Anyone who wishes to attend can arrive at the chapel, in Victoria Road West, from 5.30pm.
Visitors are asked to be in their seats by 5.50pm, in time for the Christmas Service to begin from 6pm.
Memorial candles are due to be handed out and tea and coffee will be served after.