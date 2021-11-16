Horsley Hill Amateur Boxing Club have collected food bank donations for the Hospitality and Hope charity who are based in South Shields.

Gary Sparkes, who runs the club at Temple Park Leisure Centre launched the fundraiser to help those struggling most.

The Hospitality and Hope charity provide a food bank, supported housing and wellbeing support for people across the whole of South Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsley Hill ABC food donations to Hospitality & Hope. Foodbank coodinater Connor Sullivan with coaches Steve Winter, Neil Jones and Stephen Douglas with boxing children Max Winter, 10, Cein Jones, 8 and Shea Jones, 11

Gary said: “We’ve helped out with charity events before now but nothing on this scale, I couldn’t believe how many donations we received.

"I was helping with a shoe box donation and thought about doing something for the little food banks in the area – I didn’t expect to get such a massive amount of support.”

The food bank was donated to the charity by members of the club yesterday, Monday, November 15 following the two week collection.

All food donations will be going to Hospitality & Hope, in South Shields.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.