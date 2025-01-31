Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside councillor has bravely shared details of his own experience with cancer as part of calls to install sanitary bins in male toilets across the borough.

Councillor Ken Dawes, Whiteleas ward representative, proposed the motion at the latest authority-wide meeting of South Tyneside Council as part of Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘Boys Need Bins’ campaign.

He called on the council’s cabinet to look at providing at least one sanitary bin in all council male toilets, both public and council workplace buildings, along with encouraging other employers and business owners in the borough to do the same.

The motion also includes writing to MPs in South Tyneside seeking support to lobby government to update regulations to ensure suitable means for the disposal of sanitary dressings is provided in all toilets.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Dawes shared how he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023 and received treatment, before later having to be taken into hospital for surgery due to a bowel obstruction.

He said this left him needing to use a stoma bag, which led him to becoming aware of the lack of facilities in public toilets to appropriately dispose of the contents of the bag.

Labour’s Cllr Dawes continued: “It’s unpredictable to be quite honest with you, it just occurs, the bag will fill.

“Now what I’ve found within council buildings, within this building [South Shields Town Hall], when you go into the gents toilets there is no specific bin, a sanitary bin if you like.

“That’s embarrassing for me if I then have to dispose of my contents into a normal bin, someone has to come along and empty that.”

He added: “I don’t think there is any person here both male and female and within the audience who has not been affected by a male member having prostate cancer.

“It can basically happen to anybody, it happened to me, I was fairly healthy, never had anything wrong with me, it just happened.

“I’m not here to do this for myself, I’m trying to speak for the many, many people out there who have this condition and it’s my way of contributing back into the system.”

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Dawes noted he was currently undergoing chemotherapy and “hopefully the outlook is quite good” for him.

Labour’s Councillor Ernest Gibson, seconding the motion, echoed calls to provide such sanitary bins in male toilets, noting he has had experience using catheters which then need disposing of.

He added: “People giving hospitality such as pubs, good trade names, good hotels, should put them in every toilet because nobody knows what people’s needs are and what health issues people have got.”

Representatives from across the chamber praised the councillors for their bravery and openness in highlighting the issue, with the motion receiving unanimous support.

Councillor Jim Yare, South Tyneside Alliance Group representative, said: “Standing up here talking about your experiences is breaking down a lot of stigma that people really hold to heart.

“I just think both of you have been shining examples of how to speak about that openly and proudly.

“I think basic access to sanitary disposal should be a fundamental right, you should never be ashamed or pressured to not be appropriately able to take care of yourself in public.”

His group colleague Councillor Kate Owens-Palmer added: “I know people who have stoma bags and who have had prostate cancer, and it’s ridiculous that it’s taken this long, we’re now in 2025 and we still don’t have these facilities.

“Every women’s facility, every women’s toilet in every pub and every council building in every public space has a sanitary bin.”

Labour’s Councillor Eileen Leask added it is an issue that is “more common than we realise.”

She said: “It took a great deal of courage to stand up here and say what’s been said and it’s a shame that none of us have thought about these things before.”

The motion also called on the council to “actively promote and support Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘Boys Need Bins’ campaign within South Tyneside” and request the borough’s MPs do the same.

Cllr Dawes responded by thanking councillors for their kind words, along with the medical professionals who have supported him.

He added: “My hope is in the future the government do take this on board and they make it legislation so we do get it in places.”

The motion noted prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with 1 in 8 men being diagnosed during their lifetime and as many as 69% of those treated with surgery may experience urinary incontinence as a result.

Meanwhile 1 in 25 men over 40 will experience some form of urinary leakage yearly and 1 in 20 men aged 60 or over will experience bowel incontinence in the UK.

The motion was discussed at a borough council meeting on Thursday, January 23, at South Shields Town Hall.

The meeting was also live-streamed on South Tyneside Council’s YouTube channel and is available to view at https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/1309/Borough-Council-meetings.