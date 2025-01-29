Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new council protocol helping to ensure young people leaving care get the best housing support possible has been unanimously approved.

The Joint Housing Protocol for young people leaving care was adopted by South Tyneside Council at its latest authority-wide meeting.

It outlines the council’s commitment to supporting care leavers to find housing when they leave care.

The new protocol means housing and children's services will work together to make sure the right homes and support are available to those leaving care, as well as to prevent homelessness

Additionally it sets out how both housing and children’s services will work together to make sure the right homes and support are available to those leaving care, as well as to prevent homelessness.

Care leavers are classed as young people aged 16 to 25 who are, or were, ‘looked after’ by the council.

Councillor Jim Foreman, cabinet member for housing and community safety, presented the agreement at the latest meeting of full council (on Thursday, January 23).

He said: “The protocol complements our existing local offer which sets out the support and services care experienced young people are entitled to.

“South Tyneside Council is a corporate parent to all our children, cared for and care experienced young people.

“This means we will support them now and into the future, showing interest and care, respecting wishes and feelings, promoting best interests and supporting them into adulthood.”

He added: “The protocol will also ensure that every effort is made to prevent homelessness wherever possible through a proactive and preventative corporate parenting partnership approach.”

The meeting heard the strategy is an expectation of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in terms of preventing homelessness and offering appropriate support.

Labour’s Cllr Foreman added the protocol is part of the council’s “continued proactive support to these vulnerable young residents” and they continue to work with other organisations “to improve positive outcomes.”

It has been developed with help from South Tyneside Care Leavers Council, which supports young people to improve services for care leavers.

The policy states young people in care are allocated a personal advisor shortly after their 16th birthday, who will help guide them through the housing and support process until the age of 25.

The Leaving Care Team is also available for support, advice and guidance after a care leaver turns 25, if they need it.

Councillor Nicky Gynn, Green Group representative, noted she has heard from young people who have left care that there are “not enough houses for them” and there is a need for more social housing.

Labour’s Councillor Tracey Dixon, council leader, responded by stating the council has a “stay close” programme, which works to support care experienced young people and to help find them a home in South Tyneside.

The joint protocol will reflect what the council does in practice and will allow the housing and children’s service to monitor and review cases in a more structured way.

It will also strengthen work already being undertaken to support care leavers into housing and managing their tenancies, as identified in a recent Ofsted report.

Councillor David Kennedy, South Tyneside Alliance Group leader, said he welcomed the report and hopes it is “genuinely going to help these people”.

He added his experience up to now is that the council is “failing miserably” based on his personal experiences regarding care leavers.

However his group colleague Councillor John Robertson noted he has had the “opposite experience” and thanked council chiefs for the work they are carrying out.

Cllr Foreman added the protocol will “add to the local offer to make it better” and support “some of the most vulnerable in society”, while he urged any councillors aware of issues with young care leavers to get in touch.

He added: “I will chase it up to the end of the earth to get something sorted out because it just cannot go on.”