South Tyneside Council has revealed its budget plans for 2025/26, with another council tax rise and millions of pounds of savings proposed to balance the books.

Proposals in the borough’s medium-term financial plan, published this week, aim to deliver a balanced budget against a backdrop of increasing cost pressures and spending cuts.

South Tyneside Council has proposed council tax increases in recent years to keep council services running, and has seen more than half its Central Government funding slashed since 2010.

Councillor Jane Carter, Labour cabinet member for governance, finance and corporate services, has given an overview of South Tyneside Council's budget | NationalWorld

Plans for the 2025/26 financial year see a similar picture, with the council needing to save £13.1 million, as well as using around £600,000 of its reserves.

Proposed savings for next year are on top of the £208 million the council has already had to save since 2010, with even more spending cuts predicted in future years.

Town hall finance chiefs have previously called for more sustainable funding from the Government to support local councils and are hopeful that longer-term Government funding settlements from 2026/27 onwards will help councils with financial planning at a local level.

Despite pressures on council budgets and the large savings package proposed in South Tyneside, borough bosses stressed they would safeguard key services and make sure that “limited” funds and resources are distributed fairly to support those who need it the most.

Councillor Jane Carter, South Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for finance, governance, and corporate services, said: “Balancing the budget is difficult for any council.

“That is why we must ensure that the limited finance and resources we do have is targeted at supporting those who need the vital safety net we provide.

“Our services protect those in need and deliver essential services such as street lighting, bin collections, maintaining the roads and cleaning the streets.

“But we also provide support to older people, people with disabilities and looked after children in care.

“The cost of adults and children’s social care accounts for 70 per cent of the council’s discretionary budget so balancing the budget and protecting essential services becomes harder every year.

“Historically, keeping fees among some of the lowest in the region has, over time, created additional financial pressures for the council.

“When we have made small rises to cover some of the cost of delivering services we’ve done it in a considered way.”

The council states the latest budget has been prepared with the council’s ambition of ‘targeting support to make things fairer’ running through every decision.

The council will continue to subsidise school meals, home-to-school transport and adult social care contributions but some changes are proposed to reduce that subsidy to some individuals in a bid to reduce inequalities across the borough.

Priority investment in revenue spending also includes continuing community-based adult social care support services and more resources to help the council with increasing levels of ‘subject access requests’.

Council house dwelling rents for 2025/26 are also proposed to be set in line with the latest Government rent policy guidance, with “an average increase across all dwellings of £2.63 per week with effect from April 1, 2025”, budget documents state.

A large proportion of the council’s £13.1 million revenue savings in 2025/26, some £5.3 million, is linked to reviews and changes to adult social services and commissioning.

The council said that many adult social care savings were a continuation of previous savings proposals around changing practices and increasing the use of technology, rather than cutting existing support services.

Other savings are proposed to be made by reducing job posts across the whole council by up to 70 posts, with the majority of posts understood to be vacant, along with management restructure exercises and other efficiencies.

Council bosses have confirmed that the council is “not in a compulsory redundancy situation” and that the savings proposals were about a “vacancy control and freeze”.

Despite pressures in revenue budgets, the council said it is committed to sustaining its current capital programme to help regenerate the borough and to drive investment and jobs.

Planned capital investment is said to support the five core ambitions in the council’s 20-year vision for residents in South Tyneside to be financially secure, healthy and well throughout their lives, connected to jobs, skills, and learning, part of strong communities while targeting support to make things fairer.

The programme will include upgrades to coastal cycling and walking routes to help improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists and works to improve road safety outside of schools, as well as work to upgrade and expand the borough’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with ambitions to install up to 2,000 units over a 20-year period.

Extra care and supported living services for adult social care is also a priority to support people to live independently in the community, while children’s homes sites in Jarrow, South Shields and Hebburn will increase the number of residential places for South Tyneside’s care experienced children.

Elsewhere, improvements to existing playing pitches and changing facilities are planned to help promote sport within the borough and the construction of a three-storey extension at Mortimer Community College will expand school places.

Capital plans will see the council continuing to invest in maintaining its housing stock, supporting the building of new modern and energy efficient housing and continuing its investment into South Tyneside’s Community Area Forums to support local neighbourhood priorities.

Major plans to relocate South Tyneside College into South Shields town centre and the transformation of Holborn Riverside are also progressing, with capital funding allocated for the regeneration projects.

Council finance chiefs have also confirmed continued investment into ‘digital and ICT’ , including exploring the use of artificial intelligence following trials in adult social care, with work needed around “data security and ethics” to allow the council to “manage it appropriately”.

Other capital spending includes investment towards a planned revamp of the Customs House, upgrading and maintaining the council’s vehicle fleet, supporting the International Advanced Manufacturing Park and the regeneration of Hebburn, as well as road resurfacing and continuing the ‘Stronger Shores’ project.

This means an increase for council services of around £1.22 per week for an average Band A class household, into which the majority of homes in South Tyneside fall.

The final bill issued by the council also includes separate amounts levied by other statutory bodies towards fire and rescue services and police and the final ‘precepts’ are expected to be confirmed by the time South Tyneside Council meets at the end of February, 2025.

South Tyneside Council is still expected to have one of the lowest council tax levels across the North East and the council will also support around 12,500 working age people thorough its council tax reduction scheme.

Council budget documents state that “the funding we estimate to receive from Central Government and from council taxpayers over the next five years is insufficient to cover our current level of spend plus our new budget pressures”.

However, South Tyneside Council’s Labour leaders remain hopeful that planned reforms to local government funding will improve financial planning and move more funding to areas that need it, with spending review details awaited by local authorities.

In a national context where increasing numbers of councils are facing financial difficulties, issuing section 114 notices and freezing spending, South Tyneside’s leaders are confident the council can deliver a balanced budget.

Cllr Carter, who is also deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, added: “The Labour Government are looking at current funding regimes and we’re waiting for proposals coming out which we have been promised […] we also lobby the Government on a regular basis.

“I think the Government recognises that the short-term financial strategies that have been put in place before now haven’t worked but obviously the Government is under financial pressure as well from what they have inherited from the Tories.

“We have been so deprived in the last 14 years by the Conservative Government and we’re hopeful that we will get a better settlement.

“The benefit with a Labour Government is that we feel that we’re being listened to […] as a Labour member, I feel it’s more of a stable Government and more measured and fair.

“As a council, we’re not in a bankruptcy situation at all, and I think this is a balanced budget which has fairness at its heart and makes sure we deliver services for residents right across the borough.”

If the draft medium-term financial plan is agreed by South Tyneside Council’s cabinet, it will be considered by the borough council on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

To find out more about the council’s budget, go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk