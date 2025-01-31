Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to transform a vacant South Tyneside health centre into a specialist care facility have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Hebburn Health Centre site at Campbell Park Road in Hebburn.

The GP surgery at the site previously relocated to the Glen Primary Care Centre and although a pharmacy remains occupied, the majority of the site has sat vacant for months.

After being marketed by NHS Property Services, new owners took over the site in 2024 and plans were lodged later the same year to reopen the buildings as a specialist care facility.

A planning and design statement submitted with the application listed the applicant as H&Z Investment Limited and detailed the development and its aims.

This included the provision of a “day centre and community respite service” providing “therapeutic and sensory treatments and environments for adults (age 18+) with profound, complex, multi-physical and learning disabilities”.

Applicants said the service would be for those who “require a higher level of treatment and intervention to maintain and improve their physical and mental health needs” and clients could include “those with severe physical disability needs” such as “hydrocephalus, epilepsy and blind loop syndrome”.

Under proposed plans, the ground floor of the former health centre would include a 10-person swimming pool, sensory room, therapy and activity rooms, TV room, dining room, toilets and operational elements, including an office, kitchen and laundry room.

Planning documents state the proposed day centre and community respite service would operate daily between 9am and 4pm | LDRS

Meanwhile, the first floor would include “art and therapy rooms, an assisted bathroom and toilets”.

Proposed sleeping respite care would operate from eight bedrooms, with four on the ground floor and four on the first floor, with respite care being provided for periods of up to four weeks.

Planning documents state the proposed day centre and community respite service would operate daily between 9am and 4pm while the hydrotherapy pool would be available to hire from 4pm to 7pm, with the “focus of the use for clients with disabilities”.

Applicants have also said the development would support more than 20 new jobs, with the majority being full-time, and would “provide specialist care based on the needs of the individual client”.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, four letters of objection from three addresses were received raising a range of concerns.

This included concerns about the level of parking, the plans “undermining the existing character of Hebburn” and “altering the character of this family-focused, professional community” and the plans resulting in an “overconcentration of care-related services” in the area.

Other concerns included the loss of privacy, increased traffic from staff, visitors and clients to the development and the impact of additional fencing and reduction of green spaces.

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on January 27, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the development would “provide important assistance to vulnerable adults within the locality and would be situated at a site which benefits from access to [a] good level of local services and a range of transport modes”.

It was also argued that the location was “sustainable” and that there were “no similar specialised services available within the area, particularly those which include access to the hydrotherapy pool and sensory room”.

The council decision report added: “Whilst the concerns from residents are noted, the principle of the development [is] to provide a much-needed day centre and community respite service, including respite sleeping care facilities in a highly accessible and sustainable location”.

Council planners said the external alterations to the building would “convey sensitive consideration of its surroundings” and noted that the previous use of the site as a doctors’ surgery would have created “short stay car-bourne visits” and a “similar level of disturbance as is proposed here from comings and goings”.

The council decision report adds: “Whilst the proximity of the nearest residential properties is noted there would have been a level of disturbance from the current permitted use of the site which is unrestricted and could recommence without the need for planning permission.

“It is also important to note what other uses could fall under class E and which could occupy the premises with unrestricted opening times such as a gym which is becoming a more common feature within town / local centres or in suitable sized buildings in other locations like the one subject to this application, and a number operate on a 24-hour basis.

“This would potentially create a movement of people in the evening and early hours of the day.

“In this context it is not considered that the proposed mixed use would result in any unacceptable increase in disturbance in excess of that generated by the current permitted use as a doctors’ surgery.”

On privacy matters, it was noted that no extensions to the existing health centre building were proposed and that “given the separation distances the development would achieve, occupiers of neighbouring dwellings would not suffer a loss of privacy”.

On parking, it was noted that the front car parking provision would be “increased to provide 19 car parking spaces, an increase of one space, whilst the rear car park (which has 14 parking bays) is retained as existing”.

Council planners said this arrangement would be acceptable and that “the rear car park is designated as a staff only car park with any overflow staff demand accommodated within the front car parking provision”.

It was also confirmed that the existing pharmacy would remain and “continue to serve the general public.”

The planning and design statement from developers, submitted with the planning application in 2024, said the plans would “deliver important community benefits, particularly to those with specific health needs.”

The statement added: “There are no similar specialised services available within the area, particularly those which include access to the hydrotherapy pool and sensory room, as a result, there is a high demand for the facilities that would be provided by the development.

“In addition to the benefits to users of the service, the development would also support the delivery of at least 14 full-time and 6-8 part-time jobs.”

Those behind the scheme added that the main difference between the former health centre use and proposed new use would be “staff being on the site overnight” and that “clients staying at the centre for respite care would arrive at different points during working hours, rather than in the evening”.

As set out in a transport statement, car parking for visitors is expected to be managed by staff, with scheduled drop off and pick up times due to “the care required for certain visitors and the nature of the proposed development.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0603/24/FUL