Jarrow care home welcomes the public as part of open week event celebrations

Needham Court, in Stanhope Road, Jarrow, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to the home to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. This year, homes across the UK enjoyed being able to celebrate with communities in person again, after previously marking the annual event virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Needham Court’s chosen theme for this year’s open week was ‘Summer Celebration’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families and friends enjoyed a variety of activities, culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Needham Court - Care Home Open Week

On Friday (July 1), the care home hosted a variety of activities including live entertainment with cakes, refreshments and ice creams in the garden.

The home, which was rated Good by the Care Quality Commission in March, was decorated especially for the occasion, with bright colours and summer themed décor to complement the theme of the week.

Joann Mills, home manager at Needham Court Care Home, said: “We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Needham Court again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2022. Everyone had an amazing time.

Needham Court care home open day. Left - Resident Joan Wilkinson, Right - Home Manager Joann Mills

“We are proud to support Jarrow, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community after the challenges of the pandemic, and to support community engagement which is so important to our Residents, Colleagues and the local area.”

Joan Wilkinson, 93, has been a resident at Needham Court Care Home since 2015 and enjoyed the home’s celebrations as part of Care Home Open Week.