Dave Snaith sadly passed away in September 2021 at the age of 69, after suffering a stroke.

As chairman of South Tyneside Training Provider Network he created and coordinated a collective of training providers to facilitate education, work experience and apprenticeships for the borough’s school leavers and other youngsters across the region.

Previously, Dave worked as teacher in Sunderland, County Durham and North Tyneside before taking up the headship at Castle View School (now academy) in Sunderland.

The award of the fellowship, which will be presented to his family during a ceremony on Tuesday (July 5) at The Customs House, provides a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his whole career to educating young people.

Daughter Stephanie Jack, 38, said: “We are all very proud of this award. He would also have been proud but would have been very modest and understated about receiving it.

"He was always someone who was very hardworking, dedicated, and would go the extra mile to help people.”

Dave Snaith with his grandson Harry. Dave sadly died in September and is going to receive a Posthumous Fellowship of South Tyneside College in a ceremony attended by his family at the Customs House.

Dave will also be much-missed by his colleagues on the South Tyneside Training Provider Network.

Executive member John Shaw said: “We’ve lost a great chair and an even better person. He provided schools with support, challenge and the opportunity to improve and develop their careers programmes.

"He championed the various pathways from education to employment and was an advocate for vocational and technical education and the transformational impact education has on social mobility and individuals.

"The foundations Dave built continue to underpin our work while his passion and ethos continues to drive improvements for young people in the borough.”

Despite his successful career, for Stephanie it will be his role as a father and grandfather for which he will be best remembered.

She said: “He was very caring, with a good sense of humour who was dedicated to his family. He was a big Sunderland AFC fan and would have been delighted to see the team back in the Championship.”