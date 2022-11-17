Jarrow Viking Girls U14 football team looking for new recruits

The Jarrow Viking Girls U14 side are embarking on their first full season in the Russell Foster Youth League, where they play in division one.

It comes as the inspirational win by the England’s Lionesses in the Euro 2022 tournament continues to inspire women and girls into the game.

“These girls were sitting on the sidelines every weekend in the freezing cold never getting any game time so it was time we gave them the opportunity to play football,” he said.

"The girls come from different schools across the area and all have a great bond with each other and get on well.”

The squad is now supported by a number of businesses in the area, including North Lizard Riding School, which sponsors the team’s tracksuit tops, Eric Nunn of The Wonderful World Of Dogs.

Anth expressed his thanks to the many local businesses that have got behind the team, adding: “It’s great to see our team enjoying there football with this support and has allowed us to push forward.

"We train at the New 3G pitch at Perth Green on Wednesday nights , and play league games Saturdays .

