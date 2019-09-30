'Making South Shields very proud' - community backs comedian Chris Ramsey after Charleston success on Strictly Come Dancing
After a disappointing start in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, comedian Chris Ramsey charmed audiences in the studio and at home with his cheeky Charleston – netting the most improved score from week one to week two in the show’s history.
The South Shields dad, who is dancing with professional Karen Hauer, was awarded 26 points for his dance on Saturday, September 28, placing the couple in the middle of the leaderboard after the first two lives shows of the series.
Judges praised the “charming” and “entertaining” routine, which saw the comedian cartwheel across the floor to Take That’s Out of Our Heads.
Taking to Instagram afterwards, Chris revealed his injuries from perfect the dance, which included pulling his tricep, shoulder and glute muscles.
He added: “I’m all strapped up like a real dancer! I haven’t done a cartwheel since junior school and I had to do about 200 this week.
“Kids don’t get enough credit for just being able to knock them off out of nowhere ... they are a nightmare when you’re a 33 year old lazy comedian!”
Twitter was full of support for the pair after the show, including from Take That who said he “smashed it” – and Gazette readers were out in full force too showing their love for the budding dancer.
Chris and Karen will next take to the floor for Strictly’s Movie Week special on Saturday, October 5.
Here are some of your messages of support from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Andrea Charles: “He's making South Shields very proud, was fab.”
Sonia Spence: “Well done, I just knew you would get better.”
Joanne Robson: “He was amazing well done.”
Maria Ward: “Great dancing tonight Chris!”
Judith Matson: “Done us proud.”
Martin Fawcett: “Well done Chris if you win I’ll buy you a pizza from Gills at the Nook!”
Deborah Anne Swan: “Absolutely brilliant tonight and much fairer scoring … Go Chris!”
Helen Bell: “Loved it pet.”
Ashley Davies: “Get in Chris three sevens.”
Violet Walters: “Haway the lad.”
Susan Davison: “Flippin marvellous!”
*The Gazette is backing Chris for the Strictly Glitterball – and we want him to keep dancing! Send your messages and selfies of support using #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey.