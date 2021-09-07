Man dies after falling from rocks in South Shields

A man has sadly died after falling from the rocks near Marsden Rock as officers, paramedics, Coastguard and Mountain Rescue attended the scene in South Shields.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:11 pm
Emergency services were called to the scene near Marsden Rock.

Emergency services were called shortly after 9.50am yesterday (Monday, September 6) to a report of concern for the welfare of a male near Marsden Rock.

Officers, paramedics, Coastguard and Mountain Rescue attended and found a man had fallen from the rocks.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers, paramedics, Coastguard and Mountain Rescue attended and found a man had fallen from the rocks.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“The man’s family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers at this time. There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been made for the coroner.”

