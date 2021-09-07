Man dies after falling from rocks in South Shields
A man has sadly died after falling from the rocks near Marsden Rock as officers, paramedics, Coastguard and Mountain Rescue attended the scene in South Shields.
Emergency services were called shortly after 9.50am yesterday (Monday, September 6) to a report of concern for the welfare of a male near Marsden Rock.
Officers, paramedics, Coastguard and Mountain Rescue attended and found a man had fallen from the rocks.
Sadly, the man was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say the man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been made for the coroner."