Emergency services were called shortly after 9.50am yesterday (Monday, September 6) to a report of concern for the welfare of a male near Marsden Rock.

Officers, paramedics, Coastguard and Mountain Rescue attended and found a man had fallen from the rocks.

Sadly, the man was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers, paramedics, Coastguard and Mountain Rescue attended and found a man had fallen from the rocks.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“The man’s family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers at this time. There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been made for the coroner.”

