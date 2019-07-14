Thousands of fans turned out in force to make the most of the glorious weather and the iconic music of the former Wet Wet Wet singer.

Having achieved the highest accolades with one of the most successful bands in UK pop history, Marti is now enjoying a career as both a solo artist and as a musical theatre star.

Crowds enjoying Marti Pellow at the first South Tyneside Festival Sunday concert at Bents Park, South Shields.

Ahead of his performance Marti said: “It will be lovely, we're by the seaside and the sun is shining.

“I have played in the North East many times, there is a big working class community and events like this are absolutely wonderful the way they are put together for the community.

“The audiences here are always up for a good time.”

Closing his set Marti said he could work with an audience like the one in South Tyneside any day of the week.

Marti Pellow headlining the first South Tyneside Festival Sunday concert.

Finishing on a high, fans then bellowed out the iconic track ‘Love Is All Around Me’, with the star leaving the stage to fans shouting his name.

Those gathered to see him perform had travelled from the likes of North Shields and Newcastle, including friends Lorraine Adams, Susan Hardy, Liz Wilson, Christine Hughes, Pauline Shields and Cathy Dinsdale.

Lorraine said: “We have been going every year for around seven years now.

“It’s great to see Marti Pellow and we also love seeing the local talent.”

Crowds enjoying the first of the South Tyneside Festival's Sunday concerts at Bents Park, South Shields.

This year such local talent was in the form of band The Good Souls, made up of Hebburn and South Shields lads.

The covers band is celebrating its 10th anniversary by playing their biggest gig yet at the South Tyneside Festival.

They got the audience going with hits ranging from the likes of The Killers to Rihanna.

Member Stephen Kenyon said ahead of the gig: “It will be strange and surreal being up there and seeing all of the faces.

South Tyneside Festival's Sunday Concert at Bents Park, South Shields, headlined by Marti Pellow.

“This will be our biggest crowd yet and we’re really pleased the weather is nice.”

Also performing on the day was talented new band New Rules who went down a storm with the youngsters in the audience.

South Tyneside Festival's Sunday Concert at Bents Park, South Shields.

New Rules take to the stage at South Tyneside Festival's Sunday Concert at Bents Park, South Shields.