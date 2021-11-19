Nursery children help mark Remembrance Day in South Shields

Children and staff from Nurserytime at Westoe Cenotaph.

Nurserytime South Shields marked Remembrance Day with the children created their own poppy wreaths, and taking them to Westoe Cenotaph.

The children took part in various activities within nursery from learning about the significance of Remembrance Day, to poppy-themed sensory activities.Nurserytime manager Helen Coulson said: “Nurserytime believe that offering these experiences allow for the children to increase their knowledge around significant events.

"We aim to provide our children with experiences that they otherwise may not have the opportunity to take part in.

"From past experience, our children remember these experiences for years to come and hold knowledge they can then share with others.”

The nursery’s sister-site in Hebburn also took part in Remembrance events.

The youngsters created a moving floral tribute, with dozens of poppies marking out the word ‘hero’ in Hebburn Cemetery, and were on hand to show visitors their creation.

Their activities have included helping the volunteers to collect two bin bags worth of litter around the area, and encouraging others to think twice before dropping rubbish.

As reported by the Gazette, Friends of Hebburn Cemetery was honoured with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services for the group’s community efforts all around area.