Orienteering and tai chi among activities coming to Pelaw Community Bowling Club after National Lottery grant

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne and Mayor of Gateshead Dot Burnett at a celebration day at the bowls club

Pelaw Community Bowling Club is celebrating a £2,500 funding boost from the Lottery Foundation for their Community Health, Wellbeing and Reconnection project.

Members said the funding will be used for a rang of events and activities including a Tai Chi instructor and a community bowling and fun event which will be held on September 4, 2021, and cash will also go towards refreshments and running costs.

Other activities planned with the money include an intergenerational event, including ‘Fortnite’, which is planned for the last week in September.

The funding will also go towards the purchase of equipment to offer orienteering sessions which club members say they plan to develop.

John Sutherland, the Secretary of Pelaw Community Bowling Club, said the club aims to bring together people who have disconnected from community activities and their friends and neighbours.

He said the aim was to provide opportunities to local residents from the young to old.

Mr Sutherland added: "Through our connections with housing providers, GP, community organisations and residents we know we can connect people to our bowling and each other. This will enable us to inform people of activities and services locally but also to help people to form new friendships with local people.”

The funding helped foot the bill for a new sprinkler irrigation system and a roller.