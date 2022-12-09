The popular festive outing is scheduled to make its way along Ocean Road towards Haven Point this evening (Friday, December 9), with families encouraged to line the route from 5pm.

But a planned firrwork display due to start from 6pm has had to be called off due to “weather-related safety concerns”.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We are really looking forward to tonight’s spectacular Christmas Parade.

The Christmas parade is returning for 2022, but the planned firework finales has had to be cancelled due to weather concerns.

“However, it is with great regret that the fireworks finale will not go ahead due to adverse weather and sea conditions which would make it unsafe to proceed.

“We appreciate some visitors may be disappointed but in the interests of safety we have been advised to cancel the fireworks elements of the event.

“The rest of the parade and live entertainment will go ahead as normal and is sure to provide a fantastic festive experience for the whole family to enjoy.”

Visitors will still be able to see performances by the Spark! drumming group, as well as music, illuminated structures, street entertainers and dance groups.

This will be followed by a performance by singer Jenn Cherene at Harbour Drive.

Temporary road closures will be put in place in Ocean Road, Sea Road and Harbour Drive while the event is taking place, with drivers advised to follow signposted diversions.

The parade forms part of the wider Christmas programme of events organised by South Tyneside Council.

Visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/christmas to find out more.