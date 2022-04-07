Port of Tyne continues sponsorship with young mum's group
Port of Tyne is committed to helping a young mum’s group as it extends its sponsorship for another two years.
Women’s charity Bright Futures is increasing their capacity to support 80 young mums and mums to be over the course of this two-year sponsorship. Increased capacity will allow the charity to create more opportunities for young mums and their children to increase their social connections and build meaningful relationships with others.
The charity also offers support to young mums and their children to increase their health and wellbeing through providing education sessions and tailored programmes. These sessions are designed to encourage the young women to enter or re-enter the education system or employment.
They are supported in applying for training to increase their skills in particular areas and to apply for additional funding for work items such as uniforms and work equipment, which may have previously been barrier for them moving back into education or employment.
Ruth Hobson, Project Worker at Bright Futures, said: “Thank you so much to the Port of Tyne for their funding which has enabled us to continue to support local young mums and mums-to-be through challenging times in their lives.”
Louise Tinkler, Director of Human Resources at Port of Tyne, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Bright Futures for a further two years to help them to continue to develop and deliver their Young Mums and Mums to be Groups across South Tyneside. These groups provide a safe place for young mums and their children to come together to build strong relationship with others in their community and the difference they make is fantastic.”