Port of Tyne continues sponsorship with young mum's group

Women’s charity Bright Futures is increasing their capacity to support 80 young mums and mums to be over the course of this two-year sponsorship. Increased capacity will allow the charity to create more opportunities for young mums and their children to increase their social connections and build meaningful relationships with others.

The charity also offers support to young mums and their children to increase their health and wellbeing through providing education sessions and tailored programmes. These sessions are designed to encourage the young women to enter or re-enter the education system or employment.

Bright Futures Young Mums group

They are supported in applying for training to increase their skills in particular areas and to apply for additional funding for work items such as uniforms and work equipment, which may have previously been barrier for them moving back into education or employment.

Ruth Hobson, Project Worker at Bright Futures, said: “Thank you so much to the Port of Tyne for their funding which has enabled us to continue to support local young mums and mums-to-be through challenging times in their lives.”