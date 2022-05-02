Three teenagers will be taking part in the Sunderland City Run events to raise funds or sponsorship for the Boldon Colliery Heritage Group.

Mason Gilhespy 14, Brendan Self, 15 and Ethan Bruce, 14, all from Boldon Colliery, volunteer with the heritage group as part of their Duke of Edinburgh award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys training for their run

It will also pay tribute to all those from Boldon Colliery who fought for the cause of freedom, and in service of their country.

John Cook, committee member of the heritage group said: “All three lads are extremely determined and enthusiastic about raising as much money for the group as this is a important part of not only our local community but the mining throughout.

“We are very proud they have chose the local heritage group to volunteer with and will support them in their fundraising efforts and encourage Mason, Brendan and Ethan to strive to do there best.”

The historic clock featuring in a file picture with members of the heritage group and local councillors. From left: Billy Robinson, vice Chair of the Boldon Colliery Heritage group, George Henderson, group chairman, Cllr Sandra Duncan, CAF chair Alison Strike and group member Sean Hudson.

The three boys, who are Year 10 pupils at Boldon School, will take on the run next weekend to raise as much money as they can for the group.

The Colliery Tavern pub in Boldon Colliery has sponsored the boys race t shirts, however they are looking for any other businesses or individuals to sponsor their cause.

The memorial will house the 66-year-old clock which originally hung from Co-op and Royal British Legion buildings in Boldon Colliery.

The group have already successfully gained £9,000 to fund repairs to the clock, and are on their way to raising the rest of the cash needed for the memorial.

The boys supporting Boldon Colliery Heritage Group

The Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum (CAF) used £9,117 of funding from its Local Neighbourhood Scheme.

Construction of the memorial is estimated to cost about £86,000, with the hopes it will be built on or near the roundabout at Hubert Street and Henley Way, subject to a successful planning application.