Shields Gazette poll shows almost 60% think Boris Johnson shouldn't resign over Supreme Court ruling

Gina Miller speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London gave their decision on Tuesday in a ruling on the legality of the Prime Minister's advice to the Queen to prorogue Parliament until October 14.

The judges, led by the court's president Lady Hale, heard appeals over three days arising out of legal challenges in England and Scotland - which produced different outcomes.

The panel held unanimously that Mr Johnson's advice to the Queen was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating Parliament.

Our poll asked ‘Should Boris Johnson resign over the supreme court ruling?’

Out of more than 1,800 votes, 58% believe the Prime Minister shouldn’t resign while the remaining 42% feel he should stand down.

Here’s what you had to say on the issue:

Alison Hall: “I support Boris 100%.”

Darrell Mckeith: “Leave means leave if suspending parliament is the only way to stop the arguing and get on with it its parliament’s own fault. MPs should be working together not fighting each other over a decision the public made. MPs have acted undemocratic from the start - no one likes sore losers.”

Darren Allsopp: “This vote is daft anyway remoaners will be saying we didn't know what we were voting for and should do another if it doesn't go their way!!!”

Col Suddick: “Never mind a court ruling, he couldn't be trusted to make a cup of tea never mind run a country.”

Pete Bogg: “Hard to understand the mentality of those who think he shouldn't resign - he lied to the head of state!”