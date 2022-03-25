Mary Reeves, born on March 25, 1922, is celebrating with those closest to her as she turns 100.

Mary has spent almost 70 years living in the same house in Jarrow.

She celebrated her special day with plenty of presents, cards and flowers from those who know her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 100-year-old was one of four children born to parents to Catherine and William in Dipton near Consett. She is the only surviving sibling.

Mary was 17 when she met husband Stephen, who sadly passed away in 2000, and the couple married in 1945, one month after he returned from war.

Stephen worked at the Brickworks at Consett Iron company and they relocated to Jarrow in 1952 to the house she still lives in today.

During the war Mary worked in Manchester at an aeroplane factory, after a year she returned to the area working at Consett Iron company.

The couple started their own family with daughter Maureen and son Stephen and Mary is grandmother to four grandchildren and six-great-grandchildren.

Speaking about the greatest invention of her time, Mary said: “The television is the best invention, I love watching Coronation Street and Emmerdale.”

She added: “I’d never thought I’d reach 100, I’m first to the reach this age and I certainly don’t feel 100.”

Having lived in the same house for almost 70 years Mary has seen the houses across the road being developed and has met many neighbours throughout the decades.

She is well liked in the community who did a collection to send her some flowers and a card.

Mary’s age is no barrier to health as the 100-year old never catches cold or infections, and despite most her family catching Covid-19 she managed to escaped the virus.

Mary believes her secret to long life is honey and lemon and a drop of whisky on an evening.

Speaking of her mother reaching 100, daughter Maureen said: “It’s just marvellous, I can’t believe it. Everybody always says she doesn’t look 100. She gets on with things and she’s a very strong woman.”

Son Stephen added: “I honestly can’t believe she’s 100, she always said she wouldn’t get to this age but we always said she’d outlive us all.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.